Creamy Summer Salad

These, my friends, are salad days. In honor of this hot and sweaty time, we're bringing you a couple of weeks of inspired salad recipes that involve little to no cooking time. Keeping it cool, refreshing, and nutritious is what it's all about!

This time around, a chopped salad with a creamy dressing is where it's at. Don't let the long list of ingredients scare you. Most of those are for a dressing that can be made by shaking a bunch of stuff together in a jar and, while I love this dressing, you could also choose your favorite Caesar dressing pretty easily and substitute some of that if you're in a rush. You can mix and match ingredients, but be sure to choose both bright green and bright red items to keep a colorful salad feel.

This salad is excellent alongside grilled or steamed fish, tuna sandwiches, or sautéed chicken. It makes for an excellent lunch or light dinner and might just be perfect for this time of the year. Stay cool, my friends!