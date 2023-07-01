Some of the newest potatoes are making their way to my kitchen just now. I tend to have a variety on hand most weeks - including red, golden, and even purple varieties. These small potatoes are perfect for smashing - that is, softening slightly in boiling water before smooshing them on a baking sheet and drizzling them with oil and some seasonings. This version has you sprinkling them with chopped ramps or green onions and butter when they come out of the oven for even more flavor.
Of course, you could also sprinkle some parmesan cheese on them and add a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt alongside them. It kind of depends on what you'll be serving them with, of course. I tend to treat mine more simply unless I'm actively looking for a loaded potato kind of effect … and then I add crispy crumbled bacon too!
Serve these alongside meatloaf, grilled pork chops, or any dish that would be happy to be kept company by a baked potato or mashed potatoes. As long as you have that as a guide, you'll be contemplating a second helping and thinking about the next time you can justify making more!
Smashed Potatoes with Ramp Butter
- 1 lb. mixed new potatoes, sliced as needed to make bite-sized pieces
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- Ground black pepper
- ¼ c. chopped ramps or green onions
- ¼ c. softened butter
In a large stock pot filled halfway with water, bring to boil and liberally salt water. Add the potatoes, and boil for 15 minutes, or until they are fork tender. Strain; set aside.
Preheat the oven to 450° F. Using a baking sheet covered with a silicone baking mat, line the potatoes in a single layer, making sure they aren't too close to each other. Using a potato masher or strong fork, press down in the center to smash the potato; repeat for all of the potatoes.
Drizzle the olive oil over the tops of the potatoes, then brush around the entire potato. Sprinkle the potatoes with kosher salt and pepper. Place them into the oven and bake them for 20 minutes, or until browned on the top. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the chopped ramps or green onions and add pats of the soften butter evenly to the top. Serve after allowing the heat from the potatoes to wilt the greens and melt the butter.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes