Smashed Potatoes with Ramp Butter

Some of the newest potatoes are making their way to my kitchen just now. I tend to have a variety on hand most weeks - including red, golden, and even purple varieties. These small potatoes are perfect for smashing - that is, softening slightly in boiling water before smooshing them on a baking sheet and drizzling them with oil and some seasonings. This version has you sprinkling them with chopped ramps or green onions and butter when they come out of the oven for even more flavor.

Of course, you could also sprinkle some parmesan cheese on them and add a dollop of sour cream or plain yogurt alongside them. It kind of depends on what you'll be serving them with, of course. I tend to treat mine more simply unless I'm actively looking for a loaded potato kind of effect … and then I add crispy crumbled bacon too!

Serve these alongside meatloaf, grilled pork chops, or any dish that would be happy to be kept company by a baked potato or mashed potatoes. As long as you have that as a guide, you'll be contemplating a second helping and thinking about the next time you can justify making more!