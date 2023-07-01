Quick Veggie Udon

I keep ready to stir fry Asian noodles on hand for quick meals and my favorite variety is udon. This thick, slightly chewy noodles are perfect when paired with anything else that loves to be in a stir fry and, when it comes to speed, nothing beat pairing them with a variety of fresh stir fry veggies and a simple sauce. This combination becomes my 15-20 minute meal plan for days when fussing over dinner just isn't in the cards.

Pick veggies according to your refrigerator, garden, or farmers' market. Fresh seasonal vegetables are perfect. And if you're not sure if the vegetable in question is okay for a stir fry, try it! This is how we learn. No less than a James Beard awarded chef taught me that tomatoes absolutely belong in Asian cuisine and now it's rare that I stir fry without a few flavorful cherry tomatoes on hand. For the sauce, you can always opt for a premade sauce that you like or mix together your own version. Avoid anything too salty as it both overpowers the flavors of the vegetables and tenders to pull too much moisture out of them as well.

This one's great on its own, but if I have time, I'll package it up and head off to my favorite sushi restaurant to get a couple rolls to go and find a park to enjoy it all in. This time of year brings together the produce to make the noodles happen and the weather to give you a downright perfect picnic. Enjoy!