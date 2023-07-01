One Pan Chicken Pasta Puttanesca

A one pan meal is a thing of beauty - especially when it's one you can get on the table in less than an hour and it beings you a dish that's absolutely bursting with flavor. Puttanesca is an Italian pasta dish invented in Naples in the mid-20th century and made typically with tomatoes, olive oil, olives, anchovies, chili peppers, capers, and garlic. This version has you cooking some chicken breasts first, then building that stunning flavor profile for a sauce, adding pasta and the chopped cooked chicken, and simmering it all in a blend of chicken broth, tomato paste, and dry white wine. The result is nothing short of stunning.

A few notes about ingredients to help you along the way. Use whatever fresh tomatoes you have on hand. Grape tomatoes are pretty and very sweet, but pick ripe tomatoes that taste amazing and they will bring that to your finished dish. If you are feeling uncertain about using anchovies in a dish, let me reassure you that you will not end up with anything "fishy" and the result is a richer, more flavorful dish. In fact, if you've ever dined at a nice restaurant, you have probably had anchovies or anchovy paste in your meal before. Also, I always opt for anchovy paste as it lasts longer and is more versatile than fillets. Finally, if you are not a fan of spicy heat, you can reduce or eliminate the chili flakes. That said, the amount listed in the recipe below will only give the dish a mild heat. Of course, if you love spicy heat, feel free to add more!

This dish is great on its own, but having some bread or breadsticks to sop up the sauce is really nice. A light salad would also work well. I usually pour a glass of the dry white wine I used in the sauce. You do cook with wine you drink, right? Good. Enjoy!