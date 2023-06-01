Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake

Blueberries and lemon pair so very well together. So it's only natural that baking a bundt cake featuring both would bring a lot of joy. Moreover, starting with a cake mix and ending up with a gorgeous, absolutely delicious cake that no one will ever guess started with a box is sure to leave everyone, especially the baker, smiling.

I usually suggest not tweaking baking recipes, but there are a couple opportunities for that with this one. First, if you don't have access to Meyer lemons, use a different variety. Make sure you have a full cup of liquid when you add the lemon juice and water together and you should be good to go. Also, you can substitute plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Don't skip that extra dairy though - it will have your cake staying moist and delicious and taking on the texture of a pound cake. What's not to love about that?

If the cake doesn't get completely eaten in one sitting, chill any leftovers lightly covered in the refrigerator and use within a few days. I like having this with a cup of coffee or tea, as it's brimming with a lot of flavor and you'll want to take your time and savor it for a bit. Enjoy!