Blueberries and lemon pair so very well together. So it's only natural that baking a bundt cake featuring both would bring a lot of joy. Moreover, starting with a cake mix and ending up with a gorgeous, absolutely delicious cake that no one will ever guess started with a box is sure to leave everyone, especially the baker, smiling.
I usually suggest not tweaking baking recipes, but there are a couple opportunities for that with this one. First, if you don't have access to Meyer lemons, use a different variety. Make sure you have a full cup of liquid when you add the lemon juice and water together and you should be good to go. Also, you can substitute plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream. Don't skip that extra dairy though - it will have your cake staying moist and delicious and taking on the texture of a pound cake. What's not to love about that?
If the cake doesn't get completely eaten in one sitting, chill any leftovers lightly covered in the refrigerator and use within a few days. I like having this with a cup of coffee or tea, as it's brimming with a lot of flavor and you'll want to take your time and savor it for a bit. Enjoy!
Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake
- 1 pkg. (15.25 oz.) Signature Lemon Supreme Cake Mix
- Juice of 1 meyer lemon
- ¾ cup water
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup canola oil
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 cups blueberries
- 2 tablespoons grated meyer lemon zest
- 1 pkg. (4 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon butter, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ tablespoon grated meyer lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Rub coconut oil onto a bundt cake pan; set aside.
In the mixing bowl of a stand mixer, combine the cake mix, lemon juice, and water. Beat in the eggs one at a time; add the canola oil and sour cream and mix until combined. Fold the blueberries and zest into the batter.
Pour the batter into the prepared bundt pan and bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool before unmolding and frosting.
To make the frosting, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, meyer lemon zest, and heavy cream until no lumps remain. Drizzle over the cooled cake.
- Yields: 12 servings
- Preparation Time: About 90 minutes