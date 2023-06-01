Fido's Yogurt Drops

Happy summer! Today is the first official day of summer, but if you're like me, you've seen some pretty hot days already. And that means your dog has too. So on this first day of summer, as we look forward to more hot days and even those scorchers referred to as "The Dog Days of Summer", let's use this space to make sure the Fidos, Busters, and Gingers we all adore get a little cool treat.

My furry friend is Pepper (see here after bobbing for frozen blueberries in his pool as a puppy) and he adores these treats. They are small, tasty, and a perfect treat after a long walk or playing in the yard. And, of course, he gets to taste test if there's just a bit left that doesn't fit in the silicone molds I have. Funny … there always seems to be a bit available!

If you don't have bananas to mash, you can use strawberries or blueberries. I like using banana because I don't really need to worry about any staining. That said, I cannot ever recall one of these treats ever making contact with the floor! Making them is a great way to remind your dog that hot summer days are gonna bring lots of cool treats for your furry friend!