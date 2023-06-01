Happy summer! Today is the first official day of summer, but if you're like me, you've seen some pretty hot days already. And that means your dog has too. So on this first day of summer, as we look forward to more hot days and even those scorchers referred to as "The Dog Days of Summer", let's use this space to make sure the Fidos, Busters, and Gingers we all adore get a little cool treat.
My furry friend is Pepper (see here after bobbing for frozen blueberries in his pool as a puppy) and he adores these treats. They are small, tasty, and a perfect treat after a long walk or playing in the yard. And, of course, he gets to taste test if there's just a bit left that doesn't fit in the silicone molds I have. Funny … there always seems to be a bit available!
If you don't have bananas to mash, you can use strawberries or blueberries. I like using banana because I don't really need to worry about any staining. That said, I cannot ever recall one of these treats ever making contact with the floor! Making them is a great way to remind your dog that hot summer days are gonna bring lots of cool treats for your furry friend!
Fido's Yogurt Drops
- ½ cup mashed banana
- ½ cup plain unsweetened Greek yogurt
- ½ cup water (plus more as needed)
Combine the banana, yogurt, and water in a blender. Puree until smooth. Add a bit more water as needed to achieve a pourable texture. It should look like thick pudding.
Carefully spoon the mixture into each individual opening in a silicone mold. Scrape off the excess as needed to create a flat side on the back of each impression. Freeze until solid, at least one hour.
Remove from the molds and store in a sealed contained in the freezer.
- Yields: Depends on the size of the molds - I got about 30 treats
- Preparation Time: 10 minutes plus freezing time