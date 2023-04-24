Cajun Tilapia Sandwiches

I'm a fan of hot sandwiches. Toast a brioche bun and slather it with shredded BBQ chicken, top it with a smashed burger, or nestle a spicy fish fillet on it and I'm in heaven. And while I sometimes will bread my fish, I actually prefer it just heavily seasoned and pan fried without any breading when the fish we're talking about is tilapia. This tender white fish is perfect for sandwiches because it lends that tender foundation to a good seasoning and plays well with all manner of other players under the bun. In this case, a slightly spicy, tangy remoulade makes a perfect pair.

This recipe is all about mixing a quick seasoning blend and then stirring together a few more ingredients to make the aforementioned remoulade. The result is a sandwich that brings a lot of flavor in both a dry rub and a wet sauce. You can add everything from sliced onions and tomatoes to any combination of your favorite greens to the bun, but I actually prefer to toss those into a salad and let the toasted bun, spicy fish, and tangy remoulade work their magic together in the sandwich and leave it at that.

In addition to the salad, I recommend something crispy - fries, onion rings (as pictured), or chips will all do the trick. If you have a good pickle or four around, they are always at home on a sandwich plate. Then dig in and enjoy this classic combo!