Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

If you've been keeping up with this site for a while, you know I'm a big fan of make ahead recipes. Whether it's planning for a breakfast casserole the night before or making chili a day before serving, not only is it a great way to save time later on, many dishes are actually quite a bit better a day or two after being prepared. And one of my all-time favorite make ahead ideas is making cookie dough balls and freezing them in a resealable freezer bag labeled with the name of the cookies, the temperature of the oven, and the baking time. Then, it's just a matter of preheating the oven when you want some cookies fresh from the oven!

These cookies boast the flavor of Mexican Hot Chocolate - think hot chocolate infused with cinnamon and cayenne - and take advantage of several baking tricks. The first is optional, but with egg prices still pretty high these days, it might appeal. For every 1 egg, simply substitute 3 tablespoons of the liquid you drain off a can of chickpeas. You can actually add it as is to save time, but I like to whip mine up a bit with an immersion blender fitted with a whisk attachment. The egg white-like result helps give you softer, fluffier cookies that don't spread as much while baking. For a cookie like this one, that is definitely a bonus!

The other trick to these cookies is using a boxed cake mix as the base of the recipe and adding some seasoning tweaks as well as some mini chocolate chips. You could skip the chocolate chips, but I love the little molten pools of chocolate amid a tender cookie crumb that's bursting with the flavors of chocolate, cinnamon, and cayenne. Now if that description isn't enough to get you ready to bake, I don't know what is. Oh, right. You could make some now and freeze the rest for warm, freshly baked cookies on demand!