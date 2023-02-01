Smoked Maple Sriracha Sweet Potato Fries
When I say burgers many of you, without even a blink, think fries. They are such a combo that it's hard to think about one without the other. But in the same way not everyone has the same favorites when it comes to burgers - whether it's topping shifts, specialty buns, or a twist on the patty at the center - not all fries are the same. And for me, there's an easy favorite and I'm sharing them with you today.
These sweet potato fries have a perfect texture: tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And they have an amazing flavor that brings smokiness with smoked paprika, spiciness with sriracha sauce, and sweetness with maple syrup and, of course, the sweet potatoes themselves! I recommend not peeling the sweet potatoes. The skins are nutritional powerhouses and crisp up absolutely beautifully in the hot oven. Plus, not peeling them saves you time … meaning they will be on the table in a little over a half hour. Yum.
Of course, alongside whatever you view at the perfect burger is an excellent role to play for these fries. They also make a stunning foundation for poutine or chili fries. I have a friend that serves them with over easy eggs for dipping … so make them and enjoy them whatever they accompany when you do!
- 3-4 large large sweet potatoes
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
- 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons coarse salt
Preheat the oven to 450°s F, preheating your baking sheet inside the oven.
Wash and cut your sweet potatoes into fries, trimming as needed; there is no need to peel them unless you really don't like fries with a crispy peel. Place the cut and raw sweet potato fries in a large bowl, add the olive oil, smoked paprika, sriracha sauce, maple syrup, and salt; toss to coat.
Spread the oiled and seasoned fries on the preheated baking sheet and bake for 15- 20 minutes or until slightly crisp and cooked through (a fork can easily pierce).
If they are still not crisp enough on top for your liking, but they're browned on the bottom and baked through, then turn the oven up to broil and cook for about 2 more minutes, keeping a close eye on them to ensure that they don't burn. Serve hot.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 35 minutes
