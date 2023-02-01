Smoked Maple Sriracha Sweet Potato Fries

When I say burgers many of you, without even a blink, think fries. They are such a combo that it's hard to think about one without the other. But in the same way not everyone has the same favorites when it comes to burgers - whether it's topping shifts, specialty buns, or a twist on the patty at the center - not all fries are the same. And for me, there's an easy favorite and I'm sharing them with you today.

These sweet potato fries have a perfect texture: tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And they have an amazing flavor that brings smokiness with smoked paprika, spiciness with sriracha sauce, and sweetness with maple syrup and, of course, the sweet potatoes themselves! I recommend not peeling the sweet potatoes. The skins are nutritional powerhouses and crisp up absolutely beautifully in the hot oven. Plus, not peeling them saves you time … meaning they will be on the table in a little over a half hour. Yum.

Of course, alongside whatever you view at the perfect burger is an excellent role to play for these fries. They also make a stunning foundation for poutine or chili fries. I have a friend that serves them with over easy eggs for dipping … so make them and enjoy them whatever they accompany when you do!