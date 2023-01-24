Sweet and Spicy Salmon Salad

For many people, healthier eating involves incorporating more salads into meals. At the same time, salads mean misery for many people. It doesn't have to be that way. Find joy in a main course salad that won't take forever to assemble and will have you feeling just a bit decadent. The key? Work a lot of different flavors, textures, and colors into your meal. Before you know it, making glorious salads - even in the dead of winter - will be second nature to you.

This particular salad stars a sweet and spicy sautéed salmon fillet. Then, surrounding it are all manner of fresh, sautéed, and air fried produce that make the addition of dressings or the like absolutely optional. In fact, I usually just use my fork to break up the salmon and stir the salad lightly and just dig in. All the flavors in this one play well together and that's more than enough to have me enjoying every last bite.

As a brunch or lunch meal, this salad does it all. It's also a perfectly wonderful light dinner. You can add fruit or a small dinner roll or muffin, but a glass of iced tea or lemonade will also do just fine. If you find you'd like a bit more protein, just add a sprinkling of chopped nuts or roasted seeds on top and you're good to go. Healthy eating is looking downright delicious!