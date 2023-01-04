Oatmeal Chai Cookies

January has me seeking comfort in little rituals. One of my favorite ones is having tea in the afternoon and that ritual is all the more wonderful when there's a little nosh to be had alongside said tea. The cookies offered here are among my favorites as they boast the flavors of chai with a certain heartiness that a single cookie can offer when packed with oatmeal and pecans.

The blend of spices can be a bit overwhelming. If you want to streamline the process of making the cookie dough, you can opt for 4 teaspoons of a good pie spice in place of the first five spices (cinnamon through nutmeg). Do add the black pepper and cardamom though - they really brighten the flavor and give the cookies a good chai flavor. You can also opt to skip the pecans or substitute a different chopped nut.

I've been known to just freeze a dozen or more cookies in a resealable freezer bag and pop one in the microwave while I make my tea. The result is a warm cookie alongside my soothing beverage and what's not to love about that?