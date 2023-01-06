Butternut Squash and Sausage Gnocchi

This is the time of the year that I inevitably turn to meals chock full of warmth and comfort. Soups and stews are obvious choices, but this one-pan simmered sausage, squash, and gnocchi dish is another perfect example. And because I tossed a bunch of fresh sage leaves into the freezer before the snow covered them all, I even have that delightful flavor element to take this meal to the next level.

If you do not have butternut squash puree, feel free to use pumpkin or the like. A winter squash puree that's smooth and blends well with broth is what you are looking for. You can also use a different kind of bulk sausage, but I do not recommend smoked varieties because you want to be able to render fat from the sausage as you brown it and use that fat for cooking your onion, garlic, and seasonings before building the seasoned broth that you will use to cook the gnocchi. And don't skip or substitute something else for the gnocchi. This Italian potato-pasta-dumpling will add enough starch to the broth during cooking to thicken it perfectly. Other pasta will not do that and you will end up with something closer to soup.

As mentioned earlier, this is a one-pan meal. You can have a few pieces of crusty bread on hand to sop up the sauce, but there really is no need to make additional side dishes. Just dig in and enjoy some perfect winter comfort food.