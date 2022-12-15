Make Ahead Mornings: Pumpkin Pecan Chocolate Chip Muffins

December is a month in which I often bake in the early morning to fill the house with amazing aromas and a bit of warmth to fight the increasing chill of late fall. Muffins are among my favorite options because I get a taste (yay!) and can bag a bunch and freeze them for later. Then when unexpected guests arrive at my door or the morning rush calls for a grab and go breakfast, I'm set with easily microwavable muffins.

I use butternut squash or similar varieties (honeynut, butterkin, etc.) instead of pumpkin. This is mainly because my CSA tends to be bursting with them in late fall, but my family actually prefers them to pumpkin, in both flavor and texture. Use what you have and enjoy. You can use honey instead of the maple syrup, but I love the flavor maple syrup brings to this mix. Pecans are stellar, but walnuts or even chopped almonds will work. You could even just sprinkle some pepitas over the top of the muffins before baking.

These are very rich muffins and definitely a hit with kids. They won't even know they are getting stuff like pumpkin and nuts in them. So it's a win-win. They get a special treat and you get the reassurance that it's better than a cookie or cupcake first thing in the morning. And when the holidays are fast approaching, I'll count that as a win!