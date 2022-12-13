Make Ahead Mornings: Cranberry Orange Pecan Muffins

December is a month in which I often bake in the early morning to fill the house with amazing aromas and a bit of warmth to fight the increasing chill of late fall. Muffins are among my favorite options because I get a taste (yay!) and can bag a bunch and freeze them for later. Then when unexpected guests arrive at my door or the morning rush calls for a grab and go breakfast, I'm set with easily microwavable muffins.

As is often the case with baking recipes, I don't recommend tweaking this one much. You can skip the orange zest if you want, but I find it really improves the flavor of these sweet and tangy muffins. You could also omit the nuts, but they add a little more protein to the mix and take them into the proper pick me up category.

I like making sure I have a few varieties of muffins available for setting out on a plate and microwaving or thawing overnight. Who isn't going to appreciate a plate of homemade muffins and a cup of hot coffee or tea on a chilly morning or afternoon? Yeah, that's what I thought too!