Holiday Kitchen Gifts: Marinated Lemons

Christmas is nearly upon us and 'tis the season for gifts from the heart … and the kitchen. This week, I'll be sharing a few of my favorite kitchen goodies that lend themselves well to giving as gifts or sharing in your home with guests. This time around, a tangy lemon sauce that's perfect for dipping your favorite bread into, drizzling into hot rice, serving atop baked fish, and much more is on the table.

You'll note there aren't really amounts for this recipe. That's because, depending on your jar and your tastes, you'll be using different amounts of many of the ingredients. I used garlic chives for this recipe because I have them growing outside my kitchen window and I've even been able to snag some out of the snow for use. Green onions or regular chives both also work. If you have made this one before and have other seasoning/spice blends you would like to try, give it a whirl. However, I highly recommend using those suggested here first to get a good idea of what you are aiming for.

This sauce is beautiful in jars and, like the other goodies featured here this week, makes wonderful gifts and offerings at an impromptu holiday gathering. This sauce drizzled into deep plates or shallow bowls alongside warm baguette and a wedge of nice cheese can be a perfect accompaniment to a nice glass or two of wine with dear friends. In fact, let me go warm some bread right now!