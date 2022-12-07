Caramel Apple Dutch Pancake

Continuing our apple theme from last time, we move from dessert to breakfast and an absolutely delightful dutch pancake that's loaded with caramel-coated apples and hot from the oven goodness. You can opt for a crisp granny smith apple or any crisp variety (think gala or honeycrisp). Then it's time to grab your cast iron skillet and get ready for a glorious breakfast.

I used a white whole wheat flour to make this and it puffed up beautifully. Sometimes whole wheat flour can give lackluster results, but this cousin to a soufflé handles it just fine. I used whole milk in my version, but you can use half and half or even heavy cream if you are looking for something particularly decadent. I happened to have both regular and dark brown sugar and chose to showcase both in different part of this dish, but if you have only one, use it across the board.

This makes a really lovely breakfast and you can drizzle a bit of maple syrup on it if you'd like and call it done. Then wash it all down with your favorite mug of coffee or tea. Chilly mornings can really be downright sweet.