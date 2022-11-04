Pina Colada Cake

As we begin November and the weather decides to turn down the thermostat, there's something downright lovely about baking and enjoying a tropics-inspired cake. Each bite holds all kinds of flavor and texture and it's easy to imagine how lovely it would be to be sipping a pina colada on a sunny island somewhere. But until you have tickets in hand, we're bringing you a taste of the tropics that can be achieved with your oven and mixer.

I'd recommend leaving the recipe basically as is, though I would like to share one of my own tricks. I only stock pineapple chunks at my house and if I need crushed pineapple, I just run a can through the food processor on the chop setting and then carry on with my "crushed" pineapple. I don't use it a lot and then I have pineapple chunks for sweet and sour chicken or pork. Apart from that, if you wanted to use a different nut - pecans or macadamias, for instance - you could do that without issue. Otherwise, just stick to the recipe and savor the results.

Sometimes I suggest a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream on a dessert, but this cake is intense enough that I simply have a slice alongside coffee, tea, or milk. Then I close my eyes and dream of warmer days, warmer venues, or both!