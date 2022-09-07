Weeknight Shorts: Spicy Shrimp Udon
Udon noodles are in my pantry most of the time. When I'm looking for quick food, this softened stir-fry noodles often become the base of a quick meal that can be made in minutes, especially this time of the year, when fresh produce is abundant.
You can make this meal with bottled sauce too, though this quick, spicy-sweet version is excellent. If you don't want shrimp, don't add it. Chopped chicken - raw or something like rotisserie - will also work well. Pork or beef can also make their way into this meal. And when it comes to veggies, pick your favorites, whatever the garden/produce market is providing, or a combination of the two.
This is one of my go-to options when I don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, but I want a flavorful, hearty meal. I make some version (see above) of this quick meal at least once a month and sometimes as often as once a week. Delicious every time!
Spicy Shrimp Udon
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 8 ounces fresh sugar snap peas
- ½ yellow bell pepper, seeded and chopped
- 8 ounces. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 8 ounces packaged soft udon noodles
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 4-5 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, to taste/texture
- 1-3 tablespoons chili garlic sauce, to taste/texture
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 2 teaspoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. When it is very shiny and moves about the pan easily, add the peas and pepper and stir-fry lightly for 2 minutes. Add the shrimp and stir-fry another 3-4 minutes or until the shrimp is mostly pink. Add the udon and stir-fry another 3-4 minutes until the shrimp is fully pink and the noodles reach your desired consistency.
Combine the remaining ingredients in a resealable glass jar. Shake vigorously to combine and pour into the hot pan. Stir fry for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce is thickened. Serve hot.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
