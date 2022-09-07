Weeknight Shorts: Spicy Shrimp Udon

Udon noodles are in my pantry most of the time. When I'm looking for quick food, this softened stir-fry noodles often become the base of a quick meal that can be made in minutes, especially this time of the year, when fresh produce is abundant.

You can make this meal with bottled sauce too, though this quick, spicy-sweet version is excellent. If you don't want shrimp, don't add it. Chopped chicken - raw or something like rotisserie - will also work well. Pork or beef can also make their way into this meal. And when it comes to veggies, pick your favorites, whatever the garden/produce market is providing, or a combination of the two.

This is one of my go-to options when I don't want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen, but I want a flavorful, hearty meal. I make some version (see above) of this quick meal at least once a month and sometimes as often as once a week. Delicious every time!