Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage and Root Vegetables
Once September is underway, making sure that dinner is an easy endeavor becomes less a preference and more a requirement. With school back in session and everyone seemingly a bit behind with work after the summer, it's important to have your ducks in a row, so to speak. Here's where sheet pan dinners become a regular happening in my house.
This version combines a bevy of root vegetables - you can choose your own, but I opted for red potatoes, golden beets, baby carrots, and red onions - and smokey sausage. You can opt to make the creamy horseradish-mustard sauce for dipping, use your favorite mustard or horseradish directly, or skip any dipping options entirely. I like this quick and yummy dipping sauce included in the recipe.
This meal is enough on its own, but a bit of crusty bread would be rather lovely for sopping up any juices left on the sheet pan after all the sausages and vegetables have been gobbled up. Otherwise, a good beer, cider, or iced tea will all be lovely for washing it all down.
Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage and Root Vegetables
- 12 ounces red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 12 ounces mixed root vegetables - I used golden beets, baby carrots, and red onions
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 (14 oz.) package smoked sausages
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt - I used Penzeys Northwoods Fire
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon grainy mustard
- ½ teaspoon horseradish
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
In a shallow baking pan, place the potatoes and mixed root vegetables. Drizzle with oil and toss to coat. Arrange the vegetables in a single layer on the pan. Roast for 15 minutes.
Stir the vegetables. Place sausages on top of the vegetables, allowing space between them. Roast for 10 minutes more or until the sausages begins to brown and the vegetables are tender. Season generously with the seasoning salt, tossing lightly to coat; set aside.
While the meal bakes, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, grainy mustard, and horseradish. Serve with the sausages and vegetables.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
