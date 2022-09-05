Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage and Root Vegetables

Once September is underway, making sure that dinner is an easy endeavor becomes less a preference and more a requirement. With school back in session and everyone seemingly a bit behind with work after the summer, it's important to have your ducks in a row, so to speak. Here's where sheet pan dinners become a regular happening in my house.

This version combines a bevy of root vegetables - you can choose your own, but I opted for red potatoes, golden beets, baby carrots, and red onions - and smokey sausage. You can opt to make the creamy horseradish-mustard sauce for dipping, use your favorite mustard or horseradish directly, or skip any dipping options entirely. I like this quick and yummy dipping sauce included in the recipe.

This meal is enough on its own, but a bit of crusty bread would be rather lovely for sopping up any juices left on the sheet pan after all the sausages and vegetables have been gobbled up. Otherwise, a good beer, cider, or iced tea will all be lovely for washing it all down.