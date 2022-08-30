Chocolate Eclair Torte

One of my family's favorite summertime no bake desserts is a simple torte made with super fluffy pudding, cinnamon graham crackers, and a container of fudge frosting. Understanding that most of us would those things in nearly any combination, isn't it nice that you can put in a few minutes of time and come up with something that actually looks like it took way more work than it does?

You can use any flavor of pudding you like in this and I have been known to add espresso powder to mine to make it feel a bit like tiramisu. Of course, regular or chocolate graham crackers can also be used, but my family really likes the cinnamon grahams in this. Any frosting will also work, but something with LOTS of chocolate makes me smile. And, sticking with the tiramisu-inspired line, I like to put some chocolate-covered espresso beans on top of each serving. Got a favorite tweak for this? Let me know!

This dessert is lovely with a little nightcap or a cup of coffee. Or a second piece!