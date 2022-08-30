Chocolate Eclair Torte
One of my family's favorite summertime no bake desserts is a simple torte made with super fluffy pudding, cinnamon graham crackers, and a container of fudge frosting. Understanding that most of us would those things in nearly any combination, isn't it nice that you can put in a few minutes of time and come up with something that actually looks like it took way more work than it does?
You can use any flavor of pudding you like in this and I have been known to add espresso powder to mine to make it feel a bit like tiramisu. Of course, regular or chocolate graham crackers can also be used, but my family really likes the cinnamon grahams in this. Any frosting will also work, but something with LOTS of chocolate makes me smile. And, sticking with the tiramisu-inspired line, I like to put some chocolate-covered espresso beans on top of each serving. Got a favorite tweak for this? Let me know!
This dessert is lovely with a little nightcap or a cup of coffee. Or a second piece!

- 1 box (1 lb.) cinnamon graham crackers
- 2 (3.5 oz.) packages instant French vanilla pudding
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 container (14 oz.) chocolate fudge frosting
- Chocolate-covered espresso beans, optional
Grease the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan. Line the bottom of the pan with graham crackers. Lay them flat. You may need to break some into smaller pieces to fit into the bottom of the pan.
Mix the pudding with the milk. Beat with an electric beater/stand mixer for 1-2 minutes. Fold in the whipped topping.
Pour half of the pudding mixture over the graham crackers. Place a second layer of the graham crackers over the pudding mixture. Pour the remaining pudding mixture over the crackers. Top the pudding with a final layer of graham crackers.
Cover and refrigerate the pan for 6-8 hours. Remove the metal covering completely from the frosting and microwave for 30 seconds at a time until the frosting is pourable. Spread evenly over the torte and cover and chill for another 2 hours before serving. If desired, add chocolate-covered espresso beans to the top of each serving. Store any leftovers covered in the refrigerator.
- Yields: 16-20 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus 8-10 hours chilling time
