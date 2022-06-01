Quick Skillet Chicken Sandwiches

With summer nearly upon us and summer weather already here, there's something to be said for having al fresco dining options that don't take a lot of time to assemble on hand. One of my favorite is a buttermilk-pickle marinated chicken sandwich that's both quick to cook and versatile for serving. Have pitas on hand? Make it a wrap. Toasted brioche? Perfect. Open-faced sourdough? Yum. You get the idea.

Likewise, you can top this however you'd like. My favorite involves adding a spoon of the coleslaw I'm serving on the plate and a big 'ol juicy slice of tomato. Then I eat it over my plate or over the lawn so I don't have a lot of cleanup. What I'm saying is this is a delicious and messy sandwich!

In addition to the aforementioned slaw, I like to have a handful of kettle chips and a pickle on my plate in addition to this fantastic sandwich. Beyond that, I might add a glass of iced tea, lemonade, or a chilled cider or beer. Keep it simple and embrace the summer attitude of food like this.