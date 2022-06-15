Oatmeal Citrus Date Muffins

Long time readers might recall that I am a big fan of making muffins and freezing them. Whether that means I can pop a dozen out onto a plate the night before a brunch gathering or microwave a single muffin for 30 seconds on a busy morning for a quick breakfast, having a variety of muffins on hand in the freezer is one of my kitchen joys. And if I don't have time to make a variety, the recipe below is my go-to default.

Packed with nuts, oatmeal, dried fruit, and more, it's high on flavor, fiber, and texture. What's more, you can tweak the additions to make it your own. Try dried cranberries and walnuts or dried blueberries and lemon zest. Maybe dried cherries with orange zest and pistachios? Make it yours and enjoy! Even chopped candied ginger can get added to the mix.

While these muffins definitely play well with others, I really think they shine as a grab and go breakfast since they've got enough to keep you going for a while. When I'm finding myself with less time than I'd like in the morning - and let's face it, we've all been there - I simply pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds and I've got a good option in hand. Whatever you choose to include in them and whenever you opt to enjoy them, these versatile muffins are sure to become a regular in your morning lineup!