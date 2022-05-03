Quick Mix Cinnamon Rolls
Recently, over Spring Break, my teenager and I made cinnamon rolls. Instead of making a yeast based sweet dough, we started with Bisquick (though any baking mix like it will do) and had a blast making the dough, rolling it out, spreading the filling, and making the rolls themselves. And in less than an hour, we had these:
You could try different fillings and glazes for these cinnamon rolls with a texture a bit more like a scone than a traditional yeasted dough version, but this classic combination is my family's favorite and the recipe is so quick and easy that they can be turned to for a weekend of morning decadence at least once a month. Just pour your favorite coffee or tea and enjoy.
These also make a lovely addition to a breakfast or brunch buffet. They get a lot of oohs and ahhs, without anyone realizing you didn't have nearly the time investment in them as a traditional recipe featuring yeast, rising, and more. So make a batch or two and let the applause follow.
Quick Mix Cinnamon Rolls
- ⅓ c. butter, softened but not melted
- ⅓ c. light brown sugar
- 2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 3 c. Bisquick baking mix
- ½ c. plain yogurt
- ¼ c. granulated sugar
- Flour (for rolling out the dough)
- ⅓ c. warm cream
- 1 c. powdered sugar
- 2 T. cream
Preheat the oven to 375° F. Grease a 9-10" square or round baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. (I split mine into two smaller round baking dishes so I could gift a set of three to a friend.)
In a small mixing bowl, combine the soft butter, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make the cinnamon sugar filling; set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, make the cinnamon roll dough by mixing together the Bisquick baking mix, milk, and granulated sugar. You can add a bit more baking mix if your dough is too sticky or a little more yogurt if it is too crumbly.
Sprinkle a little flour onto the counter or a pastry board. Transfer the dough to the floured surface, and sprinkle the top with a little flour. Roll out the dough to roughly an 8” x 18” rectangle using a rolling pin. If the dough sticks to the pin, sprinkle some more flour on it to make it less sticky.
Once you have the dough rolled to size, spread the filling evenly over the dough. Roll the dough fairly tightly along the short side to form an 18" tube of cinnamon roll dough. Use a sharp knife or dental floss to cut 9 pieces (each piece should be about 2” wide).
Place the rolls into the prepared baking dish.. Warm the ⅓ cup cream in the microwave for 15 seconds, then pour it on top of the cinnamon rolls.
Place the dish into the preheated oven and bake until the rolls are golden brown and the center roll is cooked through and no longer gooey, about 25 minutes.
While the cinnamon rolls are baking, make the glaze by mixing together powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of cream in a small mixing bowl.
Allow the cinnamon rolls rest for at least 5 minutes before spreading the glaze on top. Serve warm.
- Yields: 9 servings
- Preparation Time: 45 minutes
