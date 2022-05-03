Quick Mix Cinnamon Rolls

⅓ c. butter, softened but not melted

melted ⅓ c. light brown sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 c. Bisquick baking mix

½ c. plain yogurt

¼ c. granulated sugar

Flour (for rolling out the dough)

⅓ c. warm cream

1 c. powdered sugar

2 T. cream

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Grease a 9-10" square or round baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. (I split mine into two smaller round baking dishes so I could gift a set of three to a friend.)

In a small mixing bowl, combine the soft butter, light brown sugar, ground cinnamon, and vanilla extract to make the cinnamon sugar filling; set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl, make the cinnamon roll dough by mixing together the Bisquick baking mix, milk, and granulated sugar. You can add a bit more baking mix if your dough is too sticky or a little more yogurt if it is too crumbly.

Sprinkle a little flour onto the counter or a pastry board. Transfer the dough to the floured surface, and sprinkle the top with a little flour. Roll out the dough to roughly an 8” x 18” rectangle using a rolling pin. If the dough sticks to the pin, sprinkle some more flour on it to make it less sticky.

Once you have the dough rolled to size, spread the filling evenly over the dough. Roll the dough fairly tightly along the short side to form an 18" tube of cinnamon roll dough. Use a sharp knife or dental floss to cut 9 pieces (each piece should be about 2” wide).

Place the rolls into the prepared baking dish.. Warm the ⅓ cup cream in the microwave for 15 seconds, then pour it on top of the cinnamon rolls.

Place the dish into the preheated oven and bake until the rolls are golden brown and the center roll is cooked through and no longer gooey, about 25 minutes.

While the cinnamon rolls are baking, make the glaze by mixing together powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of cream in a small mixing bowl.

Allow the cinnamon rolls rest for at least 5 minutes before spreading the glaze on top. Serve warm.