Air Fried Pork Loin Roast
Instead of having a dedicated air fryer, I have an air frying lid and basket for my Instant Pot and I really rather like it. Being able to crisp, roast, and "fry" things with it allows me to work in some extra textures to my meals without adding lots of fat to the finished dish. And roasts get a special benefit from this treatment, especially when you consider that nearly all of the time involved in making them is hands off. Suddenly, there's time to focus on sides and maybe have a leisurely glass of wine before dinner's done. It's downright extravagant!
For this recipe, a bone-in or boneless pork loin roast will work. The boneless variety can dry out and be fully cooked sooner, so checking it a bit earlier (especially if it's on the smaller side) could be wise. The seasoning I suggest is excellent on pork, but choose a seasoning blend you love on pork and you'll be good to go. And if you have the opportunity, let that roast chill uncovered in the refrigerator for a good day before beginning the process. You will end up with a juicier roast with a crispier skin. Yum!
I love serving this roast with a simple starch (think mashed potatoes or rice pilaf) and either a good side salad or sautéed green beans or asparagus. Is it fairly simple food? Yep. Is it absolutely delicious without having you spend hours in front of a stove? Yep. Should you enjoy this as soon as possible? Absolutely!
Air Fried Pork Loin Roast
- 1 (2-3 lb.) pork loin roast
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 teaspoons Penzeys Revolution seasoning or similar seasoning blend
If you have time start the recipe the day before, put the unwrapped loin in the fridge, uncovered, for 24 hours or the night before. This will help dry out the skin. If you don't have time, make sure you have removed as much moisture from the pork skin as you can with some kitchen towel before beginning any airy frying.
Preheat the air fryer for 5 minutes at 400°F. While it pre-heats, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in the bottom of your air fryer basket.
Score the skin of the pork loin with a sharp knife. Place pork loin skin side down on dry plate and rub with some olive oil. Then season with the Revolution seasoning or another blend of your choice.
Turn the pork loin over so that the skin is facing up. Rub the skin with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkle generously with the seasoning, rubbing it into the skin and getting some in the score marks.
Place the roast in the lined air fryer basket and "fry" at 400°F for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, pull the basket from the air fryer and check the pork. Crackling should be starting to form, and the skin should be golden. Make any adjustments in the placement of the roast to encourage even cooking and put the basket back in the air fryer and fry for a further 20 minutes at 400°F. After 20 minutes, use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of the pork loin, middle of the thickest part. It should read at least 160°F for it to be considered fully cooked.
If the roast is fully cooked and you are happy with the crust that has formed on the outside of it, take the pork out of the air fryer and allow it to rest for 20 minutes before carving. You can also continue air frying the pork loin for a further 10 minutes before allowing it to rest for 20 minutes before carving.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 90 minutes plus prior chilling time (if used)
