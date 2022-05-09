Air Fried Pork Loin Roast

1 (2-3 lb.) pork loin roast

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 teaspoons Penzeys Revolution seasoning or similar seasoning blend

If you have time start the recipe the day before, put the unwrapped loin in the fridge, uncovered, for 24 hours or the night before. This will help dry out the skin. If you don't have time, make sure you have removed as much moisture from the pork skin as you can with some kitchen towel before beginning any airy frying.

Preheat the air fryer for 5 minutes at 400°F. While it pre-heats, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit in the bottom of your air fryer basket.

Score the skin of the pork loin with a sharp knife. Place pork loin skin side down on dry plate and rub with some olive oil. Then season with the Revolution seasoning or another blend of your choice.

Turn the pork loin over so that the skin is facing up. Rub the skin with a small amount of olive oil and sprinkle generously with the seasoning, rubbing it into the skin and getting some in the score marks.

Place the roast in the lined air fryer basket and "fry" at 400°F for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, pull the basket from the air fryer and check the pork. Crackling should be starting to form, and the skin should be golden. Make any adjustments in the placement of the roast to encourage even cooking and put the basket back in the air fryer and fry for a further 20 minutes at 400°F. After 20 minutes, use a meat thermometer to check the temperature of the pork loin, middle of the thickest part. It should read at least 160°F for it to be considered fully cooked.

If the roast is fully cooked and you are happy with the crust that has formed on the outside of it, take the pork out of the air fryer and allow it to rest for 20 minutes before carving. You can also continue air frying the pork loin for a further 10 minutes before allowing it to rest for 20 minutes before carving.