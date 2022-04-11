Weeknight Shorts: Asian Pineapple Chicken

Sweet and sour chicken is a favorite in my home, but we go about it a little differently than most takeout joints. First, there's none of that deep fried stuff going on - it just doesn't need it. Also, I like to up the veggie and fruit content by including broccoli, pineapple (both chunked fruit and juice), and onions. Does anyone complain? No. Finally, instead of the neon orange sauce that accompanies the aforementioned takeout, a quick sauce is assembled using your favorite barbecue sauce (I use Sweet Baby Ray's), soy sauce, ginger, pineapple juice, and rice vinegar. It tastes better and I know what's in it. That's good for me and mine.

Can you tweak this recipe? Of course! You can use pork or tofu instead of chicken - or things instead of breast meat. Lots of different veggies will work beautifully here - though larger chunks work particularly well with this sweet and sour sauce. I'd leave the sauce more or less as is since you can have trouble with both flavor and consistency with a lot of swaps.

I like having this stir-fry over rice or ramen. It's a little on the chunky side to use in lettuce or rice wraps, so set your sights on a bowl of delicious. And guess what? It can be on the table in a mere 20 minutes!