Lentil-Tomato Salad

I really love lentils. I usually have at least types on hand in my pantry at all times, but I've known to have even more when craving comfort food, hearty salads, and lots of Indian cuisine. This time around, I'm sharing a lentil-heavy salad idea for those days when a bowl of lettuce just isn't gonna do it for you.

I like making the lentils in advance and letting them chill in the fridge so I can assemble the rest of the salad in short order when needed. There are times in summer when I'll double or triple the quantity of lentils and put together a tweaked version of this salad for lunch every workday. Speaking of which, you absolutely can mix and match the vegetables in this salad and make different dressings or gasp! use bottled salad dressing instead. Want to crumble a little feta over the top? Go for it! Have some shredded chicken you want to add. That would easily make it a fun main dish salad. You get the idea.

One of the reasons I really love this salad is how well it pairs with all kinds of foods. I'll have it alongside a sandwich or a cup of soup just as easily as I'd have it with roasted chicken or seared steak. Put it together today and see what I mean!