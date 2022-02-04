Weeknight Shorts: Broiled Cod Udon

When the beginning of February rolls around in Wisconsin, I'm often already looking forward to warmer weather despite the fact that the month tends to bring some of our most challenging winter weather. My go-to solution is to make spicy broiled cod loins and put them on a bed of tender udon noodles bathed in a miso-chicken broth and dress it up until I'm ready to dig in.

Since that's my quick description, you might guess that dressing it up is very much up to you - although the seasonings for your broth, choice of noodles (or rice), and options about protein are all tweakable too. I adore these thick cod loins and how absolutely perfect they are for this dish, but anything from steak to tofu and chicken to pork will work beautifully in this pretty bowl that helps you fight the winter chill away.

It's rare that I put together a meal like this without including chili crisp. While it does have some heat, it's mostly a lovely texture with a lot of flavor. Because everything is in the bowl, I don't bother with sides here. I just add lots of yum and dig in!