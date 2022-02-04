Weeknight Shorts: Broiled Cod Udon
When the beginning of February rolls around in Wisconsin, I'm often already looking forward to warmer weather despite the fact that the month tends to bring some of our most challenging winter weather. My go-to solution is to make spicy broiled cod loins and put them on a bed of tender udon noodles bathed in a miso-chicken broth and dress it up until I'm ready to dig in.
Since that's my quick description, you might guess that dressing it up is very much up to you - although the seasonings for your broth, choice of noodles (or rice), and options about protein are all tweakable too. I adore these thick cod loins and how absolutely perfect they are for this dish, but anything from steak to tofu and chicken to pork will work beautifully in this pretty bowl that helps you fight the winter chill away.
It's rare that I put together a meal like this without including chili crisp. While it does have some heat, it's mostly a lovely texture with a lot of flavor. Because everything is in the bowl, I don't bother with sides here. I just add lots of yum and dig in!
Broiled Cod Udon
- 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tsp. chili-garlic paste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons minced ginger root
- 1 tablespoon dry Sherry
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 (6-ounce) cod loins
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons miso paste
- 1 small package udon noodles
- 1 cup coarsely shredded carrot
- ½ purple daikon (or other colorful radish), matchstick cut
- ½ cup fried onion or shallot
- 4-6 sheets seasoned nori, sliced into thin strips
- 2-4 tablespoons chili crisp
Combine the soy sauce, sesame oil, chili-garlic paste, garlic, ginger, Sherry, and honey in small bowl. Brush the sauce over the fish (or soak it in the sauce for 30-60 minutes), then broil the fish on high for 10-12 minutes or until the fish has a spicy crust and the flesh beneath flakes easily with a fork and is white in color.
While the fish cooks, warm the chicken stock with the miso paste until steaming and well combined. Prepare the udon noodles according to the package instructions.
To serve, add the noodles to the stock in a serving bowl. Top with the broiled cod, carrots, radish, onion or shallot, nori, and chili crisp. Enjoy!
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
