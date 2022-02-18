Pork & Broccoli Noodle Stir-Fry

A good soak in a marinade can make all the difference in the flavor of a meal. This stir-fry is quick and easy. It becomes a flavor powerhouse when you give it a good soak in the marinade for at least a couple of hours and up to a day. I like to put the meat and marinade part together the night before I make this and then pick up with the recipe where you need to drain and reserve the marinade.

I chose to use yellow pepper and broccoli in this dish, mostly because I love them and I think they look pretty in it. You can tweak the vegetables in this dish and even opt to serve it over rice instead of adding cooked noodles and stir-frying them. I really love the noodles because it feeds my need for something akin to lo mein now and again. But feed your needs when it comes to this recipe!

I often toss a couple potstickers into a skillet and serve those alongside this dish. Eggrolls are also a good option. Something with a bit of crunch to pair with the noodles in this dish. Then pour a cup of ginger tea and enjoy.