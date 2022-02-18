Pork & Broccoli Noodle Stir-Fry
A good soak in a marinade can make all the difference in the flavor of a meal. This stir-fry is quick and easy. It becomes a flavor powerhouse when you give it a good soak in the marinade for at least a couple of hours and up to a day. I like to put the meat and marinade part together the night before I make this and then pick up with the recipe where you need to drain and reserve the marinade.
I chose to use yellow pepper and broccoli in this dish, mostly because I love them and I think they look pretty in it. You can tweak the vegetables in this dish and even opt to serve it over rice instead of adding cooked noodles and stir-frying them. I really love the noodles because it feeds my need for something akin to lo mein now and again. But feed your needs when it comes to this recipe!
I often toss a couple potstickers into a skillet and serve those alongside this dish. Eggrolls are also a good option. Something with a bit of crunch to pair with the noodles in this dish. Then pour a cup of ginger tea and enjoy.
- 1 lb. lean pork, cut into bite-sized strips
- ¼ cup teriyaki sauce
- ¼ cup chili-garlic sauce sauce
- 2 T. grated fresh ginger
- 1 T. sesame or peanut oil
- 1 yellow pepper, cored and coarsely chopped
- 3 cups broccoli flowerets
- 8 oz. fettuccine or udon noodles, cooked and drained according to the package instructions
Place the pork in a resealable plastic bag or container with a tight-fitting lid and add the teriyaki and chili-garlic sauces as well as the grated ginger. Stir to completely cover the pork and seal the bag or container and allow to marinate for as little as 20 minutes and as long as 24 hours.
When you are ready to stir-fry, drain the pork and reserve the marinade. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and stir-fry for 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add the pepper and stir-fry another 3 minutes or until the pepper is slightly softened. Add the broccoli and stir-fry another 5 minutes until the meat is fully cooked and the vegetables are crisp-tender.
Add the reserved marinade and the cooked noodles and stir-fry everything together for 5-8 minutes or until the sauce is bubbly and thick.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus any marinating time
