Weeknight Shorts: Spicy Shrimp Udon

I love a good, spicy dish featuring shrimp. They tend to be quick - this one is - alongside tasty and fairly healthy. Add tender udon noodles to the mix and I'm putting it on my make once a month (or more) list!

Since I happened to have fresh baby ginger, I made thinly sliced, stir fried ginger and garlic the base for this dish. You can skip it if you'd like, but it's hard to beat the foundation of flavor this combination offers. Also, foundation of flavor would be a good name for a cookbook ... or a band. By the way, the little purple things are a few thin slices of purple daikon radish. It's a nice crunch alongside this dish and it looks pretty.

The veggies in this one can be tweaked and the protein can be something other than shrimp ... but trust me, this dish gets close to perfect for me and my tastebuds and you might want to take a swing at it as written. Let me know what you think - c'mon, it's not even a half hour in the kitchen. Enjoy!