Weeknight Shorts: Spicy Shrimp Udon
I love a good, spicy dish featuring shrimp. They tend to be quick - this one is - alongside tasty and fairly healthy. Add tender udon noodles to the mix and I'm putting it on my make once a month (or more) list!
Since I happened to have fresh baby ginger, I made thinly sliced, stir fried ginger and garlic the base for this dish. You can skip it if you'd like, but it's hard to beat the foundation of flavor this combination offers. Also, foundation of flavor would be a good name for a cookbook ... or a band. By the way, the little purple things are a few thin slices of purple daikon radish. It's a nice crunch alongside this dish and it looks pretty.
The veggies in this one can be tweaked and the protein can be something other than shrimp ... but trust me, this dish gets close to perfect for me and my tastebuds and you might want to take a swing at it as written. Let me know what you think - c'mon, it's not even a half hour in the kitchen. Enjoy!
Spicy Shrimp Udon
- 1 T. coconut oil
- 1-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced thin
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
- 1 small head bok choy, sliced
- 1 cup sliced green beans
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 7 oz. soft udon noodles
- 1 T. chili crisp
- 1 T. chili-garlic paste
- ¼ c. dark soy sauce
- 1 tsp. honey
Melt the coconut oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ginger and garlic and sauté until fragrant.
Add the red pepper, bok choy, and green beans; stir fry until crisp-tender. Add the shrimp and stir fry until fully pink. Add the udon noodles and toss until thoroughly coated with coconut oil; stir fry an additional 3 minutes to give the shrimp and noodles some texture.
Whisk the chili crisp, chili-garlic sauce, dark soy sauce, and honey together. Add to the skillet and toss to full coat everything. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
