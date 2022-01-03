Radicchio-Orange Salad

As many of us pack away ornaments and other decorations for another year, it's easy to be a little down about the blah landscape that greets us this time of the year. But what the season lacks in color and flavor outside our windows, we can pile onto our plates. Before all the green and red vanishes from our homes, put a little on your plate and enjoy some healthier eating.

Radicchio is a red and white colored member of the chicory family. While it's often roasted or grilled to mellow its flavor, I find pairing it with tender spinach and sweet oranges plus a great Asian-inspired vinaigrette is a perfect way to blend its strong flavors into a dish that begs for them. Plus it makes for a downright beautiful salad.

You can serve this salad alongside all manner of main courses or nestle fried or roasted meat on top of it for a winter-inspired main dish salad. I even gave mine a bit more pep by working hot honey into the dressing and serving homemade chicken tenders alongside it. Yum!