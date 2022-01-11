Garlic & Ginger Tuna Poke Tacos
Sometimes we can find ourselves wanting a meal that's quick, simple, and actually not something that will not add to any holiday pounds. So get yourself twelve ounces of sushi grade tuna (spring for the best you can manage) and get ready for some stunning fusion tacos. Who said healthy has to be boring?
If you are reluctant to try raw tuna, this is an excellent recipe to test the waters with. The strong marinade sets it up to give you lots of texture and flavor, but none of the fishy stuff that tuna sandwiches have made legend. As for the vegetables to sauté and serve with these tacos, they can vary. I like how crispy the radicchio gets and the mini sweet peppers are downright beautiful in this. But everything from roasted squash to steamed asparagus will work - be creative.
For me, a plate of three of these glorious tacos is dinner. I might wash it down with some chilled white wine or make a cup of ginger tea if I'm feeling a bit chilly, but sides really aren't necessary for this quick, delicious, and beautiful meal.
Garlic & Ginger Tuna Poke Tacos
- ¼ c. teriyaki sauce
- 1 T. sriracha chili sauce
- 1 tsp. minced ginger
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil
- 12 oz. sushi grade tuna
- 1 avocado, seeded and diced
- 1 T. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. lime juice
- Handful of mini sweet peppers, sliced into thin rings
- ½ head radicchio, sliced thin
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 8 street taco flour tortillas
- Fresh baby arugula
In a medium sized shallow bowl, combine the teriyaki sauce and the next 4 ingredients (sriracha through toasted sesame oil). Slice the tuna into bite-sized pieces and add it to the bowl; stir well to coat. Cover and refrigerate while you prepare the rest of the meal.
While tuna is marinating, seed and dice an avocado. Mash with the lime juice and mayo in a small bowl until smooth; set aside.
Sauté the peppers and radicchio in a medium skillet over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes or until crisp tender. Do not overcook.
To serve: Spread a small amount of the avocado mixture over each tortilla. Spoon the marinated tuna mixture over the avocado. Top with the sautéed vegetables and finish with fresh baby arugula.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment