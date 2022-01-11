Garlic & Ginger Tuna Poke Tacos

Sometimes we can find ourselves wanting a meal that's quick, simple, and actually not something that will not add to any holiday pounds. So get yourself twelve ounces of sushi grade tuna (spring for the best you can manage) and get ready for some stunning fusion tacos. Who said healthy has to be boring?

If you are reluctant to try raw tuna, this is an excellent recipe to test the waters with. The strong marinade sets it up to give you lots of texture and flavor, but none of the fishy stuff that tuna sandwiches have made legend. As for the vegetables to sauté and serve with these tacos, they can vary. I like how crispy the radicchio gets and the mini sweet peppers are downright beautiful in this. But everything from roasted squash to steamed asparagus will work - be creative.

For me, a plate of three of these glorious tacos is dinner. I might wash it down with some chilled white wine or make a cup of ginger tea if I'm feeling a bit chilly, but sides really aren't necessary for this quick, delicious, and beautiful meal.