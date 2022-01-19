Chicken Sweet Potato Curry

January holds some of Wisconsin's "winteriest" weather and, as such, has me reaching for my warmest dishes and my comfort food favorites. And, for me, that means curry. But I don't always have hours to slow-simmer a good curry ... so I grab my Instant Pot and pressure cook a good curry instead!

This version is chock full of chicken and veggies swimming in a creamy coconut milk-infused sauce that's just hot enough to warm you inside and out. I love making a big batch of it and having it for dinner one night and lunch the next day. I'll either serve it with tender rice or warm naan or have it one way one day and the other way the next. It's all good.

Stick with fresh garlic and ginger for this recipe or opt for garlic-ginger paste - often found at Indian grocery stores in jars. Dried options will just not give enough depth of flavor here. Likewise, go with full fat coconut milk for a rich, thick sauce. Then dig in and let the season howl outside your door - you have what you need to keep warm.