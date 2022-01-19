Chicken Sweet Potato Curry
January holds some of Wisconsin's "winteriest" weather and, as such, has me reaching for my warmest dishes and my comfort food favorites. And, for me, that means curry. But I don't always have hours to slow-simmer a good curry ... so I grab my Instant Pot and pressure cook a good curry instead!
This version is chock full of chicken and veggies swimming in a creamy coconut milk-infused sauce that's just hot enough to warm you inside and out. I love making a big batch of it and having it for dinner one night and lunch the next day. I'll either serve it with tender rice or warm naan or have it one way one day and the other way the next. It's all good.
Stick with fresh garlic and ginger for this recipe or opt for garlic-ginger paste - often found at Indian grocery stores in jars. Dried options will just not give enough depth of flavor here. Likewise, go with full fat coconut milk for a rich, thick sauce. Then dig in and let the season howl outside your door - you have what you need to keep warm.
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, use more or less to your taste
- 1 medium sweet potato, cut into 1 inch chunks (peel if the skin is tough)
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups canned coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons fish sauce
- 2 cups chopped kale
Mix the chicken pieces with the turmeric, ginger, and 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil; let sit for 5 minutes.
Set the instant pot to the sauté setting. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of sesame oil and the chicken to the instant pot and sear on both sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, and cayenne; cook for 3 minutes, then add the sweet potato. Turn the instant pot off. Add 1 cup of the broth, the coconut milk, and fish sauce. Attach the lid and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes.
Once the cooking cycle is complete, allow the pressure to release naturally before turning the knob to venting to release any remaining pressure. Set the instant pot to the sauté setting and bring the mixture to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes or until the liquid reduces slightly. If the sauce is too thick, add additional broth. Turn the instant pot off. Stir in the kale. Adjust the seasoning as desired.
Serve the chicken and sauce over rice or serve with warm naan.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
