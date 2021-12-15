Potsticker Stir-Fry
My kid loves potstickers, so we tend to buy those big 'ol bags of chicken and veggie versions sold at Costco. And while potstickers will often accompany a stir-fry some evenings, my favorite way to use them is actually inside the stir-fry! Ditch the rice, noodles, and other protein and double up the veggies to make this glorious stir-fry that can be on the table in a half hour.
Of course, you can opt for whichever variety of potsticker brings you joy. As I mentioned, a good deal at Costco brings me joy and we have a pile of chicken and veggie potstickers in our freezer just now. Also, opt for the veggies you prefer or happen to have on hand. Broccoli, asparagus, cubed squash, baby corn ... lots of options there. Just pick a variety that you'll enjoy and, ideally, looks lovely in a bowl.
This is dinner on the nights I make it. No sides, maybe some hot tea to wash it all down. When it's this good, you know there won't be leftovers and that brings me yet another bit of joy.
Potsticker Stir-Fry
- 2 T. olive oil, divided
- ½ sweet onion, sliced thin
- 1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
- ½ c. coarsely shredded carrots
- ⅓ c. shelled edamame
- 1 c. thinly sliced napa cabbage
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 pkg. frozen potstickers - aka gyoza (about 20)
- ⅓ c. hoisin sauce
- ½ c. soy sauce
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a large, deep sauté pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and pepper; cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the shredded carrots, edamame, cabbage, and garlic; continue to cook for 3 minutes. Keep warm while you cook the potstickers.
In another large pan, add the other tablespoon of olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add the frozen potstickers to the pan with the folded side facing up. Sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add 4 tablespoons of water, turn the heat to medium and cover the pan. Let the potstickers cook for 5 minutes or until the liquid is mostly absorbed and the bottoms of the potstickers are lightly browned.
While the potstickers cook, mix together the hoisin, soy sauce, and toasted sesame oil in a small bowl. Add this to the vegetable mixture and let it simmer while the potstickers finish cooking. Once the potstickers are done, add them to the vegetable pan and toss well. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment