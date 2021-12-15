Potsticker Stir-Fry

My kid loves potstickers, so we tend to buy those big 'ol bags of chicken and veggie versions sold at Costco. And while potstickers will often accompany a stir-fry some evenings, my favorite way to use them is actually inside the stir-fry! Ditch the rice, noodles, and other protein and double up the veggies to make this glorious stir-fry that can be on the table in a half hour.

Of course, you can opt for whichever variety of potsticker brings you joy. As I mentioned, a good deal at Costco brings me joy and we have a pile of chicken and veggie potstickers in our freezer just now. Also, opt for the veggies you prefer or happen to have on hand. Broccoli, asparagus, cubed squash, baby corn ... lots of options there. Just pick a variety that you'll enjoy and, ideally, looks lovely in a bowl.

This is dinner on the nights I make it. No sides, maybe some hot tea to wash it all down. When it's this good, you know there won't be leftovers and that brings me yet another bit of joy.