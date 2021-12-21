Beet Brownie Bites

I love a rich, chocolatey treat now and then. With Christmas candy and cookies all around, one would think it might be time to just lean on those. But then again, you might not have gotten to enjoy the bliss that is a brownie bite made with pureed beets. Yeah - they somehow make them richer, denser, and even more chocolatey - everything you want in a simple dessert.

I like to pair making these cupcakes along with making a boiled or roasted beet dish otherwise because taking a couple beets takes the same amount of time as tackling a half dozen. So whether I'm making pickled beets, a salad featuring beets, or borscht as a soup course for a holiday meal, I snag a couple of the beets to work into this clever recipe. Oh - and if you're running out of time, feel free to just add the puree to a good brownie box mix. I won't tell!

My favorite way to serve these is atop a pool of cherry port sauce. I just make the sauce part of that recipe and enjoy. But you can use any number of homemade or jarred sauces - you can even warm a bit of your favorite preserves and use that. And of course you can frost them or even just dig in as is. Get ready to enjoy the richness beets brings to the dessert table!