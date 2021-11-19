Stuffed Roasted Squash

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to start thinking about your menu for the big day. We've covered turkey a lot, both as the main event and a leftovers goldmine. But really, for many people Thanksgiving is about all kinds of sides and we're going to take the next couple of weeks to offer some fun sides that give a nod to tradition, but mix things up just enough too. This time, we're saying no stuffing turkey and yes to stuffing roasted squash.

This isn't really a recipe, per se. This is about being festive, food safe, and downright creative. For an absolutely perfect Thanksgiving side, partially roast the winter squash of your choice - and you can use several varieties if you're serving a crowd - and fill it with the stuffing recipe of your choice (homemade or from the box are all good). Then bake until the stuffing is cooked and the squash is fully roasted. To partially roast the squash, preheat the oven to 350° F, split your winter squash in half and remove the seeds, and lay the squash halves cut side down on a cookie sheet or cast iron skillet. Roast in the preheated oven until they are just starting to soften - about 25-30 minutes.

Then remove them from oven, tip them to have the cut side facing up, and fill them with the stuffing that brings you joy. I opted for a sausage and rice-based stuffing and sprinkled it all with cheese. Cornbread stuffing or sourdough stuffing would also be great. If Grandma has a recipe you love, make that and spoon it into the squash and pop them back into the oven for another 20-25 minutes or until the stuffing is cooked through and the winter squash is fully roasted. Serve warm.