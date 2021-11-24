Brioche French Toast, Waffle Style
After Thanksgiving, there might be one or two leftovers on hand, while a great many of those are dinner-related, if you have brioche (or other rich bread) on hand, eggs, half and half (or cream), and those lovely autumn spices associated with pumpkin pie, you might be finding yourself before a plate of Brioche French Toast ... and if you have a waffle iron, it might be served waffle style!
I like this recipe because it's easy and does tend to use a few items I have on hand right after Thanksgiving. I often use brioche or challah for an extra rich stuffing, but I mix other bread into the mix to help it stay sturdy. As a result, I always have a half a loaf or more around the next day and this recipe makes it easy to use and get cheers from everyone around the table.
I like buttering my waffles and drizzling maple syrup over the top. A side of sausage or bacon is also nice and, if you're still looking for something else to add, try topping the waffles with a few slices of ripe, juicy pear. Then wash it all down with coffee, tea, or juice. Enjoy!
Brioche French Toast, Waffle Style
- 10 to 14 slices of brioche bread
- 1 cup half & half
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer's settings.
In a large measuring cup or medium bowl, whisk the half and half, eggs, vanilla extract, sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg until completely combined. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish, such as a pie plate.
Place one slice of the brioche bread into the custard, and soak each side of the bread for about 20 seconds. Transfer the moist slices to a plate to continue absorbing for about a minute or two.
Spray the waffle iron lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Gently place just one slice of the custardy brioche into the waffle iron, and cook until ready — this will vary depending on the make of your waffle iron. When the waffles are done, remove them from them from the waffle iron and let them rest on a baking rack. You can keep them warm in a 200 degree F oven until they’re all ready to serve.
Serve with butter, maple syrup, fresh fruit, and/or powdered sugar.
- Yields: 5-7 servings
- Preparation Time: 20-30 minutes
Add new comment