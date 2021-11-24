Brioche French Toast, Waffle Style

After Thanksgiving, there might be one or two leftovers on hand, while a great many of those are dinner-related, if you have brioche (or other rich bread) on hand, eggs, half and half (or cream), and those lovely autumn spices associated with pumpkin pie, you might be finding yourself before a plate of Brioche French Toast ... and if you have a waffle iron, it might be served waffle style!

I like this recipe because it's easy and does tend to use a few items I have on hand right after Thanksgiving. I often use brioche or challah for an extra rich stuffing, but I mix other bread into the mix to help it stay sturdy. As a result, I always have a half a loaf or more around the next day and this recipe makes it easy to use and get cheers from everyone around the table.

I like buttering my waffles and drizzling maple syrup over the top. A side of sausage or bacon is also nice and, if you're still looking for something else to add, try topping the waffles with a few slices of ripe, juicy pear. Then wash it all down with coffee, tea, or juice. Enjoy!