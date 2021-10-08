Blueberry Cheesecake Crescent Bites
Whether you are looking for an addition to your brunch buffet, something to pair with your afternoon tea, or a sweet treat for dessert, this recipe will check all those boxes. What's more, it's easy, quick, and versatile.
If you want to forego blueberry in favor of a different flavor, pick a different fruit filling or opt for chocolate or caramel. You can add a bit of cinnamon, pie spice, or cocoa to the cream cheese mixture too. Or try a different kind of extract if you prefer. Make it yours.
If you don't have all of these at once, store any leftovers in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. They will keep for a couple days, thought it's likely they will not last that long. Enjoy!
Blueberry Cheesecake Crescent Bites
- 8 oz. refrigerated crescent dough
- 5 oz. softened cream cheese
- 2 T. sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ¾ c. blueberry pie filling or jam
- 2 tsp. cinnamon sugar
Preheat the oven to 350° F and grease 8 openings in a standard muffin pan with baking spray; set aside.
To make the cream cheese filling, stir together the cream cheese, 2 tablespoons of sugar, and vanilla extract in a bowl.
Unroll the crescent roll dough and separate it into 4 rectangles. Seal the perforation between the triangles and cut each rectangle in half to make 8 squares.
Place a square of dough on your palm. Gently stretch the dough, dropping one heaping tablespoon of the cream cheese filling in the center, then add 1 tablespoon of the pie filling or jam. Pick up the corners of the dough and pinch them together. Seal all sides and roll it gently between your palms to make the ball. Place in the prepared muffin pan (seal side down). Repeat the process with the remaining dough and filling. Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar.
Bake for about 16-20 minutes or until the tops brown a little. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan before serving.
- Yields: 8 bites
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment