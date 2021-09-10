Weeknight Shorts: Argentinian Fish Tacos

My herb garden is prolific this time of the year and that means I regularly make chimichurri, a herb-heavy Argentinian pesto sauce. I serve it with grilled chicken and beef, slather it on pizzas, and add it to salad dressings. But I love, love, love using it as a marinade for fish when making fish tacos. With just the right blend of tangy and spicy, it does a beautiful job of seasoning the fish perfectly.

I also use a bit of it to dress chopped kale for a bright green taco addition. Add sliced avocado and Cotija or feta cheese and you have a beautiful way to serve tender, seasoned fish.

Some cilantro rice, chips & salsa verde, or even sliced watermelon all make lovely accompaniments to these quick and tasty tacos. Marinate the fish in the morning and you can have them on the table in 20 minutes once it's time to cook. Oh - and grab a beer, margarita, or mojito to enjoy alongside this meal that sings of summer. Enjoy!