Peach-Bourbon BBQ Chicken

If you think grilling season is done just because fall is here, it's time to fire yours up to make some of the most amazing and easy barbecue chicken you've ever had! Before you know it, backyard BBQs will become a lot harder, but September holds so much promise for them. Heck, it's usually more comfortable in the yard anyway and the evening provides extra opportunities to enjoy a fire for marshmallow roasting.

Part of what makes this dish very simple and quick is using boneless, skinless chicken thighs. They cook up quickly and with a tweaked bottled barbecue sauce, you can have dinner on the table in just a bit over a half hour. You can even rub the spice mixture into the chicken and make the peach-bourbon BBQ sauce a day or two in advance if you want to save a bit of extra time on the day of cooking.

I like serving this chicken with potato salad, sliced watermelon, and of course extra sauce for dipping! Wash it all down with your favorite chilled beer, cider, lemonade, or iced tea. The calendar might be saying it's fall, but we're enjoying summer eating for a bit longer!