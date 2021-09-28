Croissant French Toast

I'm a fan of the 12 count box of croissants that Costco sells. I always grab one when I'm there and then split it into freezer bags with 3-6 per bag (I have a family of 3 so that's what works for me). Then I enjoy sandwiches, lazy afternoon tea with a croissant and jam, and any other number of treats. But one of my absolute favorites is splitting a few lengthwise and creating some of the most wonderful French toast I've ever had.

Instead of using a typical dairy and egg-based batter for this recipe, I work in some flour and baking powder to help maintain and enhance the light, crispy texture of the croissants. Oh, and this lovely batter also does a beautiful job of working itself into those little air pockets in the pastry. The result is a piece of French toast begging to hold butter, maple syrup, and/or any other number of sauces and such.

In addition to the aforementioned butter and maple syrup, I recommend fresh fruit for serving with this glorious breakfast treat. I used peaches, but any stone fruit, pears, bananas, etc. will work. Pick what's in season and perfect because this dish deserves nothing less! Enjoy.