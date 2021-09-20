All Poultry Jambalaya

I love cooking for others. Sometimes, that means catering to dietary restrictions and/or food allergies. Whether I'm avoiding gluten or dairy or pork or seafood, this absolutely stunning jambalaya is perfect for sharing. What's more, leftovers are even better the next day!

This recipe calls for jalapeño turkey sausage because that's what I used. You could also use any other turkey or chicken sausage and if you wanted more heat, you could always opt to use a jalapeño pepper in the mix instead of a green bell pepper. Mix it up to suit your tastes. Likewise, I include a fair bit of garlic and fire-roasted tomatoes in this dish. If you want, you could reduce the garlic and opt for crushed tomatoes or the like. Make it yours.

I like to make a batch of cornbread to serve alongside this delicious meal. I also like to pour a chilled beer or cider because it just feels like the perfect combination. Find your perfect combination and enjoy!