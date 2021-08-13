No matter how new you are to cooking or how experienced you are in the kitchen, every now and then we all experience a lack of motivation or inspiration. Instead of eating out, ordering food to your door, or tossing a cup of ramen in the microwave, try finding new ways to get inspired!

If you’re struggling with cooking on a daily basis, consider cooking meals in bulk and freezing them for later. You can also meal prep on a Saturday or Sunday and have healthy and delicious meals ready to go for the rest of the week. For anyone who’s sick of the same old go-to meals, check out a cookbook, watch a YouTube video, or scroll through the recipes of your favorite blogger (how about a yummy casserole for breakfast?).

Check out the visual below to find more tips on how to stay motivated in the kitchen and read quotes from experts who understand your struggle and are here to help. Whether it’s going to the farmer’s market, subscribing to a meal kit, or trying out a new kitchen gadget, don’t lose hope! There are plenty of great reasons to stick to home cooked meals.