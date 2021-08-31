Cherry Avocado Salad

This time of the year, salads nearly make themselves. This one is particularly simple and blends lots of greens with the ruby crown of halved bing cherries. Alongside this gorgeous color palette is a flavor and texture combination that is nothing less than stunning.

What's even better about this salad is that it's not difficult to have the ingredients for it on hand for snacking purposes otherwise. So when you're firing up the grill for chicken, fish, or steak you can toss this together in a few minutes. Don't make it too early, as the avocado begins to brown within a half hour or so.

Everyone needs good seasonal salad ideas that are super quick and this one's at the top of my non-tomato salad list. Everyone loves it, it's easy to make, and it brings a lot to every table it graces. Win, win, win!