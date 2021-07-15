Weeknight Shorts: Korean Shrimp Ramen

I know summer is supposed to be more relaxed, but between planning extra adventures with our kid, working gardening and yard chores into our schedules, enjoying the beautiful weather when it's beautiful, and juggling all the normal day to day work, home, and life balances, I'm sometimes trying to find the time to cook at the end of the day. Well, as long as I've got 20 minutes, I can get this fantastic ramen dish on the table!

Ramen is excellent because you can just toss your noodles in hot water (thank you, tea kettle!) while other stuff gets prepped. Shrimp is amazing because it cooks so quickly. And fresh seasonal produce only asks for a few minutes of heat to be crisp-tender. Put it all together with a quick and flavorful marinade/sauce and dinner is happening in minutes.

This tends to be a one bowl meal for me. I pour chilled glasses of iced tea, lemonade, beer, or cider and we just dig in. After all, there's gardening and sailing still on the list for the day!