Miso-Garlic Cod with Pea Vine Salad

Salads and seafood are regular stars in our summer dinner lineup at my house. Between a busy garden, a CSA share, and a community dotted with loads of great farmers' markets, I want to showcase all the fresh produce we have on hand. And fish and seafood are quick-cooking options, even when they start the journey in a marinade, like this cod. The result is a fancy salad meal that's super easy. Don't believe me?

It takes a minute or two to mix the marinade paste for the fish and get those marinating in the refrigerator. Marinating time, while time you need to build into your plan, is not time you need to focus on the meal. So fast forward to roasting, which takes about 20 minutes. During the roasting time, the salad part of the recipe can easily be assembled. So the half hour prep time estimate is actually on the generous side ... it might take even less time! But what a gorgeous meal to behold!

I like pouring a chilled glass of white wine and calling this dinner. If you are really looking for more, some spring rolls or sushi make a nice appetizer, but summer dining really shines when it's beautifully simple and light like this. Enjoy!