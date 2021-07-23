Miso-Garlic Cod with Pea Vine Salad
Salads and seafood are regular stars in our summer dinner lineup at my house. Between a busy garden, a CSA share, and a community dotted with loads of great farmers' markets, I want to showcase all the fresh produce we have on hand. And fish and seafood are quick-cooking options, even when they start the journey in a marinade, like this cod. The result is a fancy salad meal that's super easy. Don't believe me?
It takes a minute or two to mix the marinade paste for the fish and get those marinating in the refrigerator. Marinating time, while time you need to build into your plan, is not time you need to focus on the meal. So fast forward to roasting, which takes about 20 minutes. During the roasting time, the salad part of the recipe can easily be assembled. So the half hour prep time estimate is actually on the generous side ... it might take even less time! But what a gorgeous meal to behold!
I like pouring a chilled glass of white wine and calling this dinner. If you are really looking for more, some spring rolls or sushi make a nice appetizer, but summer dining really shines when it's beautifully simple and light like this. Enjoy!
Miso-Garlic Cod with Pea Vine Salad
Mix the white miso, honey, and minced garlic into a paste.
Spread the paste on the cod fillets and store in the refrigerator while it marinates. Marinate it for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 400°F. Spray a roasting pan with cooking spray - I used the bottom half of my broiler pan. Place the cod fillets evenly spaced on the pan and roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes. Flip the fillets halfway through roasting.
While the fish cooks, assemble the salad. Place the pea vine or other young greens in a large bowl and add the cucumber and scallion; set aside.
Combine the remaining 6 ingredients (extra virgin olive oil through sesame seeds) in a resealable jar. Seal the jar and shake vigorously to combine. Drizzle some of the dressing onto the greens, cucumbers, and scallions and toss well. Serve by plating some greens and nestling the roasted cod on top. Drizzle with more dressing as desired.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus marinating time (varies)
