Grilled Lemon-Garlic Butter Pork Loin, Asparagus & Ramps

Once summer is firmly in place, it's always a good idea to have a couple meals that you can put together entirely on the grill -- or at least without turning on the stove or oven inside. These are vital for those days when Mother Nature turns up the heat and you want to keep your place cool ... or at least not roasting! Making dinner happen outside is excellent for that. It also begs you to pour yourself a glass of your favorite frosty beverage and enjoy a bit of nature while you let the grill do the work.

A good soak in a flavorful marinade is key to making this recipe work. I like to get my roast marinating the night before I plan to grill. I might even prep the asparagus and ramps (you can use whole green onions if you don't have ramps) then too so I can just grab a kit and head for the yard when it's time for grilling. By getting the roast nearly finished before adding the vegetables to the grill plate (I highly recommend getting one for fuss-free grilling), you can have everything done at once. You also get to toss a bit of lemon at the roast near the end of its cooking process and start the veggies off with a burst of lemon. It's a nice approach.

To serve, slice the pork and get everything on plates. Have a cold beverage with it all. Now, that's nice and simple isn't it?