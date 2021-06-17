Southwestern Chicken Skillet with Sweet Potatoes, Chickpeas & Tomatoes

You would think by the middle of June we'd be done with chilly days, but Wisconsin (and many other areas) are generous that way. For those days that call for long sleeves or sitting in the sun instead of the shade, this skillet dinner is just for you. The flavors of the Southwest combine with some of your favorite ingredients to make a hearty, comfort food worthy meal that's also downright healthy.

Beyond that, it's also a dish that takes about a half hour to prepare. If you prep some of the vegetables in advance, you can probably get that down to closer to 20 minutes. All that and fewer dishes to do than you'd expect from a recipe like this and it's enough to make you sing. And then you taste it ... yep, it's a keeper!

You can have this just on its own and you'll be good to go. You can also have it over rice or alongside quesadillas or with tortilla chips. Or just scoop it in a bowl and dig in. If you find it's a bit too spicy, add a dollop of sour cream!