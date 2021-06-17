Southwestern Chicken Skillet with Sweet Potatoes, Chickpeas & Tomatoes
You would think by the middle of June we'd be done with chilly days, but Wisconsin (and many other areas) are generous that way. For those days that call for long sleeves or sitting in the sun instead of the shade, this skillet dinner is just for you. The flavors of the Southwest combine with some of your favorite ingredients to make a hearty, comfort food worthy meal that's also downright healthy.
Beyond that, it's also a dish that takes about a half hour to prepare. If you prep some of the vegetables in advance, you can probably get that down to closer to 20 minutes. All that and fewer dishes to do than you'd expect from a recipe like this and it's enough to make you sing. And then you taste it ... yep, it's a keeper!
You can have this just on its own and you'll be good to go. You can also have it over rice or alongside quesadillas or with tortilla chips. Or just scoop it in a bowl and dig in. If you find it's a bit too spicy, add a dollop of sour cream!
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into bite-size pieces
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- ½ large yellow onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon sauce from canned chipotle chiles in adobo, plus additional to taste
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes (about 12-16 ounces)
- 1 to 2 whole chipotle peppers from canned chipotle peppers in adobo, diced
- 1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15.5 oz.) can roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium high, until hot and shimmering. Add the chicken, sprinkle with the kosher salt and black pepper. Cook until lightly browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped onion and sauté an additional 2-3 minutes or until the onions are softened lightly. Stir in the adobo sauce and let cook 30 additional seconds. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Reduce the heat to medium. Add the sweet potatoes to the skillet. Cook until the sweet potatoes are browned and slightly tender, about 10 minutes. Add the diced chipotle peppers, chickpeas, and tomatoes. Cook until the chickpeas are hot, about 5 minutes.
Add the chicken back to the skillet; stir to combine. Serve warm.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
