Ricotta Chive Stuffed Mushrooms
Appetizers are something I rarely consider and that's a shame, because they are fun, delicious, and often easier to assemble than most main dishes. In fact, I think we ought to institute a monthly appetizer night when dinner is just made up entirely of appetizers! If that manages to happen in my house, these mushrooms will be on the menu.
Stuffed mushrooms were never as easy as this. Just a handful of ingredients stirred together after a little sautéing and a rest in a hot oven and - ta da! - you've got yourself a dreamy batch of stuffed mushrooms brimming with fresh chives, creamy ricotta, and sautéed garlic and mushrooms. Yum!
While these would be great as part of the aforementioned appetizer night, they are also a lovely pairing for your favorite steak on the grill. Isn't summer looking grand?
- 8 oz. button mushrooms, washed gently and stems removed and reserved
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. everything bagel seasoning
- ¾ c. whole milk ricotta cheese
- 2 T. finely chopped chives
- ¼ c. dry white wine
Preheat the oven to 400° F. Place the caps of the mushrooms, top side down, in a shallow baking dish; set aside.
Chop the stems and cook them, along with the garlic, in a small skillet with the olive oil heated to medium. Add the everything bagel seasoning and sauté until softened and fragrant; remove from the heat and place in a mixing bowl.
Add the ricotta cheese and chives to the mushroom pieces and garlic and stir until well combined. Spoon the filling evenly into the mushroom caps and carefully pour the wine around the bottom of the caps.
Bake the mushrooms in the preheated oven for 20 minutes or until the mushroom caps are softened and the edges of the filling begin to brown. Allow them to cool slightly before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
