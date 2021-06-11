Ricotta Chive Stuffed Mushrooms

Appetizers are something I rarely consider and that's a shame, because they are fun, delicious, and often easier to assemble than most main dishes. In fact, I think we ought to institute a monthly appetizer night when dinner is just made up entirely of appetizers! If that manages to happen in my house, these mushrooms will be on the menu.

Stuffed mushrooms were never as easy as this. Just a handful of ingredients stirred together after a little sautéing and a rest in a hot oven and - ta da! - you've got yourself a dreamy batch of stuffed mushrooms brimming with fresh chives, creamy ricotta, and sautéed garlic and mushrooms. Yum!

While these would be great as part of the aforementioned appetizer night, they are also a lovely pairing for your favorite steak on the grill. Isn't summer looking grand?