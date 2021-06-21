Pesto Bread

I used to make bread without a bread machine ... about once or twice a year. Since having one though, I use the dough cycle and make it at least once a month and once a week during cooler months. And when warmer months are around, I turn over and over again to this simple recipe that gives me two beautiful round loaves of bread bursting with pesto flavor.

You can use pesto purchased from the store, the farmers' market, or made at home. Choose one you really love because it is the main flavoring component of this bread. It's so good, you guys. Also, if you do not use the vital wheat gluten, opt for bread flour, which already has it mixed in. It will give you a better rise, a softer crumb, and a chewier texture. Yum!

This is my go-to summer bread. I toast it on the grill and add diced tomatoes and garlic. I turn it into croutons for my panzanella. I use it when making summer's finest BLTs. You get the idea. When I'm not sure what to have for breakfast, I toast some of this and slather it with butter and peel an orange. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!