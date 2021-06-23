My cast iron skillet is my go-to cooking vessel in my kitchen. Passed down through the generations, it's reliable in a way none of my other cookware is and helps put the most irresistible sear on anything needing the proper sizzle for gracing your table. This time around, it gets Maple Bourbon Steak and Mushroom Bites on the table in minutes, after a good couple of hours of marinating for the steak and 'shrooms.

The time spent marinating the steak and mushrooms is very important. Don't skip it or skimp on the timing. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, you could easily double the steak in this recipe for a mushroom-less version. I like the combination, but having mushrooms in the mix is absolutely a personal choice.

I like keeping things simple and serving this with lightly cooked green beans or asparagus or even a simple side salad. If you are a meat and potatoes type, creamy mashed potatoes are definitely the way to go here. Then pour a glass of red wine and enjoy!