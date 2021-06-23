Maple Bourbon Steak and Mushroom Bites
My cast iron skillet is my go-to cooking vessel in my kitchen. Passed down through the generations, it's reliable in a way none of my other cookware is and helps put the most irresistible sear on anything needing the proper sizzle for gracing your table. This time around, it gets Maple Bourbon Steak and Mushroom Bites on the table in minutes, after a good couple of hours of marinating for the steak and 'shrooms.
The time spent marinating the steak and mushrooms is very important. Don't skip it or skimp on the timing. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, you could easily double the steak in this recipe for a mushroom-less version. I like the combination, but having mushrooms in the mix is absolutely a personal choice.
I like keeping things simple and serving this with lightly cooked green beans or asparagus or even a simple side salad. If you are a meat and potatoes type, creamy mashed potatoes are definitely the way to go here. Then pour a glass of red wine and enjoy!
Maple Bourbon Steak and Mushroom Bites
- ⅓ cup real maple syrup
- ¼ cup bourbon
- ¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound sirloin steak, cut into cubes
- 1 pound button mushrooms, cleaned and sliced
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons snipped chives
In a bowl with a lid, whisk together the maple syrup, bourbon, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Add the steak cubes and sliced mushrooms, stir, cover, and refrigerate for 2 hours.
Heat your cast iron pan over medium-high heat. When it's hot, add the canola oil and butter. Once the oil and butter ripple, add the steak and mushrooms. You will want to do this in a couple of batches to allow for a good sear.
Cook until the steak and mushrooms are seared on all sides. Remove from the pan. Pour the pan drippings over the top. Garnish with snipped chives.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes, plus marinating time
